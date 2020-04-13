Russia’s Nenets region reports first coronavirus case

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The first coronavirus case has been identified in Russia’s Nenets Autonomous Region, the regional government said in a statement on Monday.

"A coronavirus case has been identified in the Nenets Autonomous Region," the statement reads.

The patient has been taken to the Nenets District Hospital and is said to have a mild form of the disease.

Four people who contacted with the patient have been placed under medical observation. A total of 151 people who arrived in the region for business purposes are undergoing quarantine.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 110,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 18,328 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,470 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 148 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.