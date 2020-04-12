Over 10,100 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Some 10,158 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Moscow, with 1,306 new cases confirmed over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

Nearly half of newly infected patients in the Russian capital are under 45 years of age and 3.5% are children.

New coronavirus cases have been recorded in 51 other regions. Most infections have been reported in the Moscow Region (278), St. Petersburg (69), the Murmansk Region (61), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (42), the Krasnodar Region (31), the Krasnoyarsk Region (25), the Vladimir Region (23) and the Republic of Mordovia (19).

Over the past day, 246 people have been discharged from hospitals, including 188 in Moscow, six in the Moscow Region and five in Dagestan and Crimea.

The death toll from coronavirus has reached 14 in Moscow, four in the Moscow Region and two in the Chechen Republic. The republics of Bashkortostan and Ingushetia, the Smolensk and Kostroma Regions have reported one fatality.