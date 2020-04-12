Some 50 patients sent to Moscow coronavirus hospital over past day

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. More than 500 people are undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital and 49 patients have been admitted there over the past 24 hours, with five others discharged, Head Doctor Denis Protsenko wrote on his Facebook page.

"Some 503 people are receiving treatment. Out of them 487 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia, 286 others have COVID, 52 people are in intensive care (24 have been connected to a ventilator breathing system). Over the past day 49 people have been admitted and five have been discharged," Protsenko said.

On March 29, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin tightened anti-coronavirus measures in the city. The new rules require self-isolation for people of all ages, with the exception of emergency medical assistance. People are also allowed to commute to work, if their work hasn't been suspended, to go to nearest food store or pharmacy, dispose garbage and walk a dog within 100 meters from the house. Digital passes will become mandatory when traveling by either private or public transport in Moscow and the Moscow Region from April 15.

To date, a total of 13,584 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,045 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (8,852). Russia’s latest data indicates 106 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.