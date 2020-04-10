Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow region exceed 1,000

"Regrettably, coronavirus continues to spread. We have surpassed a threshold of 1,000 infection cases," he wrote on his Instagram account.

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Moscow region has exceeded 1,000, the region’s governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said on Friday.

According to the governor, more patients are being diagnosed with serious pneumonias and need to be connected to artificial lung ventilation.

"Our task is to prevent a burst in serious diagnoses. That is why a quarantine is imposed. For these ends, we actually suspend construction of schools, kindergartens, multi-apartment houses. Only vital businesses will continue to work," he stressed.

As of April 10, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 795 patients have recovered. According to data as of Friday morning, ninety-four patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (7,822). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.