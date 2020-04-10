Base of one of Russian anti-Covid vaccine is already in use, says sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, April. /TASS/. The base of one of the anti-coronavirus vaccines developed by Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is already in use, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"One of the vaccines that are offered today is a vaccine which is already used. It means that its base has proved to be safe. Only several elements are changed to make it work against this virus, Nevertheless, certain stages are to be varied out all the same to be sure that these changes don’t make it harmful," she said at a Ruscongress roundtable discussion titled: "The World Amid the Pandemic: COVID-19. Global Strategies."