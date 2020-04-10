Russian premier urges EAEU states to take outpacing steps to fight coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should be supplied will all the necessary resources to fight the novel coronavirus and provide for the operation of the common market, especially its logistics infrastructure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"The Eurasian Economic Commission has prepared a whole package of measures to fight the coronavirus and support the economy in these difficult conditions. It is important that these measures should be taken promptly and should involve all the spheres where work has to be stepped up," the Russian premier said at a videoconference of the EAEU inter-governmental council.

The Russian premier outlined several common tasks that had to be implemented by the EAEU member states. Specifically, "the priority task is to protect the life and the health of the country’s citizens."

"It is necessary to further enhance interaction in the sanitary and epidemiological sphere and promptly take measures at the level of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Moreover, it is necessary to take outpacing steps to prevent mass spread of the disease," the Russian premier stressed.

"It is necessary to see to it that the five member states are fully supplied with all the vital medicines and medical items to fight the infection and expand testing for the coronavirus," Mishustin pointed out.

"Russia has already handed over test systems for such diagnostics to its EAEU partners," the Russian premier said. "With their help, in particular, the first infections were identified in Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan," he specified.

In Mishustin’s opinion, "the outpacing measures will help smooth over the peak of the disease and hospitals, doctors and the entire health care system will be able to cope with the increased load."

As the second joint task, the EAEU members must provide for the "operation of the five states’ common market, especially its logistics infrastructure for the delivery of products in mutual trade," the Russian premier said.

"Some decisions have already been made. Some goods will be exempt from import duties: these are disinfectants, individual protective gear, reagents needed for diagnostics, medical equipment and materials," the Russian premier specified.