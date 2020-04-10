Media aggression: West cranking up infowar against Russian audiences, says security chief

"Outside media and ideological influence, which has been gaining momentum lately, seeks not only to propagate terrorism, but also to divide Russian society on a national, cultural and religious basis, the high-ranking security official stressed. According to Patrushev, young people are the first to be affected by "the impact of this media aggression," because they are eager to adopt radical and nonconformist dogmas.

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Lately, media aggression against Russia, aimed at propagating terrorism and driving a wedge in Russian society has been gaining momentum, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, warned Friday during his video meeting with regional governors from the Urals.

"It is obvious that financial stratification, a reduction of living standards, corruption, injustice, a lack of demand in the labor market and other similar negative effects create grounds for unrest. What’s more, we should keep in mind the high juvenile crime rate that exists in many regions," he pointed out.

According to Patrushev, the Sverdlovsk, Kurgan and Chelyabinsk regions "significantly exceed the nationwide average," when it came to juvenile crime figures. On the other hand, the Tyumen and Khanty-Mansiysk regions conduct the most intensive work with problematic youths.

"The state’s key task is not only to shield the youth from destructive movements and organizations, but also to shape an active civil position in them by developing their social and personal qualities, and directing them towards the good of Russian society," he explained.

According to the secretary, values, and a moral and spiritual reference point "must be cemented in law." In this regard, he recalled that the upcoming constitutional amendments seek to cement the status of children as the federal policy’s most important priority, and that the state must create conditions that facilitate the comprehensive development of children, patriotism and civic spirit in them.

He stressed that "issues of media security for the young" are very pressing.

"We need a new information policy, aimed at young audiences, and such work is underway," he noted, adding that this effort would be facilitated by the creation of a coordination center on organizing and disseminating content, aimed at the spiritual and moral upbringing of the youth. In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to set up such a coordination center.