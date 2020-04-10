Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients in Moscow get treatment at home

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Since March 17, telemedicine specialists in Moscow have held over 12,000 consultations for over 1,000 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at home, the Moscow mayor’s website informs.

"Over 1,000 Muscovites diagnozed with the coronavirus infection are receiving home treatment: they have mild symptoms of the disease and do not require hospital care. However, the patients’ condition should be monitored constantly. Specialists of the telemedicine center of the Moscow Department for Healthcare are helping us do that in the conditions of a quarantine that all citizens with a confirmed diagnosis should adhere to. Since its establishment on March 17, specialists of the center have held over 12,000 consultations," the message informs.

Over 200 telemedicine specialists are working with COVID-19 patients in Moscow. All of them have received special training on providing aid to patients diagnozed with the coronavirus.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 795 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (7,822). Russia’s latest data indicates 94 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.