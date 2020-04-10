Russia will donate COVID-19 test systems able to hold over 50,000 tests to EAEU states

"Russia is providing some support to EAEU states and to its partners from the Republic of Moldova. We have handed over test systems for holding over 60,000 tests, and we are ready to provide additional aid in the future. Soon, we will deliver test systems able to hold over 50,000 tests," she said.

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia will hand over test systems able to hold over 50,000 tests for COVID-19 to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova informed on Friday during the session of the EAEU intergovernmental council held in the format of a video conference.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 795 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (7,822). Russia’s latest data indicates 94 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.