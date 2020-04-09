Russia to send more coronavirus test kits to CIS countries — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 9./TASS/. Russia plans to send more test kits to diagnose COVID-19 to former Soviet republics in April and May within the framework of assistance in fight against the novel coronavirus, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS on Thursday.

The senior diplomat noted that in March and early April, Russia already provided CIS countries with over 1,500 test kits for lab diagnostics, each of them making it possible to carry out 100 tests for coronavirus". "In April-May, we will supply more than 3,000 kits. Thus, almost 450,000 individuals can be tested for the virus in CIS countries with the help of Russian tests," Rudenko stressed.

CIS heads of government meeting on pandemic

The heads of government of the CIS member-countries will discuss the fight against the spread of coronavirus at a meeting in Tashkent on May 29, Andrei Rudenko told TASS.

"A meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council is scheduled to be held in Tashkent on May 29. On the initiative of Uzbekistan, the agenda includes efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection," he noted.

CIS Coordination Council meeting on pandemic

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Coordination Council will hold a videoconference on April 21 to discuss the fight against the coronavirus, the Russian deputy foreign minister said in an interview with TASS.

"The CIS Coordination Council is doing a lot to prevent <...> the spread of dangerous infectious diseases. It held an emergency meeting via a videoconference on March 19 and the next meeting will take place on April 21," he pointed out.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 88,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far over 331,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus.