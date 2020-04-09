St. Petersburg resident launches court battle over ruling to be put in quarantine

ST. PETERSBURG, April 9./TASS/. Georgy Obraztsov, a resident of St. Petersburg who in March returned from Switzerland, has filed a lawsuit against the city’s consumer rights watchdog, demanding to cancel a ruling to place him under quarantine in a local observation facility (a semi-medical facility to monitor potential coronavirus patients showing no symptoms), the press service of the city courts told journalists on Thursday.

"The Kuibyshvsky district court has registered an administrative statement of claim from Georgy Obraztsov against the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing for St. Petersburg, to revoke the ruling to place him in an observation facility," the press service said.

To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.