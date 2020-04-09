Moscow receives Minsk’s request for assistance to fight coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia has received requests from Belarus for assistance in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and is considering them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told TASS.

"Yes, such requests from the Belarusian side have been received," he said answering a question on the issue. "We are considering them in the spirit of allied and fraternal relations between our countries."

He drew attention to the fact that 10,000 coronavirus testing kits with the necessary reagents had been delivered to Minsk on April 4 on a non-repayable basis. "There are requests for other items. All of them are being considered," Rudenko stressed.

The number of coronavirus cases in Belarus is approaching 1,500, 16 fatalities have been confirmed. The greatest number of cases has been recorded in Minsk, the Vitebsk and Minsk regions. No lockdown has been imposed. However, as of Thursday, those who are to self-isolate can face administrative fines and criminal liability.