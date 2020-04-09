Over 164,000 people flown back to Russia since March 20 — transport ministry

On April 7-8, more than 1,200 passengers were evacuated to Russia. "Alexander Neradko, the chairman of the working group, the first deputy transport minister and the head of Rosaviatsia [the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency], informed about the results of the April 7 and 8 inbound flights. Eight flights were performed, and 1,211 passengers were transported. More than 164,600 compatriots have returned to Russia since March 20, during the group’s functioning," the statement said.

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian air carriers have flown more than 164,000 people back home since March 20, the Russian Transport Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday after a meeting of the working group on the evaucation of Russian nationals from foreign countries.

Now, the principle of "one country of departure to one Russian region or to one city" is used for evacuating Russian citizens. Apart from that, the meeting touched upon possible "chains of transportation" of passengers.

"For example, passengers aboard a flight to Novosibirsk could not live all in that city. Those living in that region and the neighboring regions could be transported further by bus, with account for all precautionary measures needed to avoid having COVID-19 imported," the ministry said.

The meeting was attended by Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, and Irina Bragina, deputy chief of the Russian consumer safety watchdog.

"One of the main issues for discussion was development of the technology required to collect data from passengers and informing them about upcoming flights. More efficient cooperation with passengers will help to fill the planes optimally in the future," the ministry added.

The flights evacuating Russian nationals from abroad were suspended on April 4-5 to systematize their schedule. As of now, target inbound flights are being operated. The schedule of flights is being formed in accordance with the applications, which the seekers should fill out on the portal of public services. According to the latest reports, 25,800 people are willing to return home from foreign countries.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.