Coronavirus control measures should not be devastating for economy, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 8. /TASS/. Coronavirus control measures in Russian regions should be sufficient but not destructive for the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with governors.
"These measures should be sufficient from the epidemiological point of view but not devastating for the economy. This is utterly important," Putin said.
The government should analyze with the highest attention all the measures for virus control and give recommendations to colleagues in regions "concerning expediency of undertaking certain measures or lack of expediency in using them," the President said. "This is extremely important for coordination of all our activities," Putin added.