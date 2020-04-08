Nearly 250,000 coronavirus tests conducted in Moscow

MOCSOW, April 8. /TASS/. Nearly 250,000 coronavirus tests have already been conducted in Moscow, the city’s branch of the Russian consumer watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As for the total number of coronavirus tests, Moscow is in the lead with 248,979 tests," the statement reads.

According to the watchdog, more than 910,000 tests have been conducted across the country.

Coronavirus tests are taking place in all Russian regions. Several Russian testing systems have been authorized to be used for detecting the novel coronavirus.

To date, a total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.