Russian national diagnosed with coronavirus dies in Thailand

BANGKOK, April 5. /TASS/. A Russian national diagnosed with the novel coronavirus has died in a hospital in Thailand, Vladimir Pronin, head of the Russian embassy’s consular department, said on Sunday.

"A 48-year old man who has been living in Thailand with his family for quite a long time, was taken to hospital with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection in late March. When in hospital, he tested positive for coronavirus. He stayed in an intensive care ward connected to artificial lung ventilation for several days. On April 5, he died," he said, adding that his wife is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

On March 31, the Russian embassy said that three Russian nationals, including one man, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, according to the Thai health ministry’s disease control department, seven Russian nationals living in two popular tourist provinces, Phuket and Chonburi, were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. According to its data as of Sunday morning, there were six women aged from 28 to 60, and a 48-year old man.

The first coronavirus case in Thailand was confirmed on January 13. By today, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 2,100. As many as 674 patients have recovered and 23 have died. Shopping malls and marketplaces are closed in Bangkok and other cities, with only supermarkets and outlets offering food products and articles of prime necessity being open. The country’s authorities imposed and entry ban for foreigners that will stay in place for the period of the state of emergency in the country, i.e. from March 26 to April 30. A curfew has been in place since April. Violators face a punishment of up to two years behind bars or a fine of up to 1.2 US dollars.