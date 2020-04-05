Two first coronavirus cases confirmed in Russia’s Republic of Karelia

TASS. April 5. The first two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia’s northwestern Republic of Karelia, the republic’s health minister, Mikhail Okhlopkov, reported on Sunday.

"Since the beginning of the anti-epidemic measures, five presumptive positive coronavirus tests have been reported. Today, two coronavirus cases were confirmed after verification and a reference center in Moscow," he wrote on his VKontakte account.

According to Okhlopkov, the two patients have been taken to hospital.

As of April 5, a total of 5,389 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 355 patients have recovered. According to data as of 13:00 Moscow time, forty-five patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (3,893). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.