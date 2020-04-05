About 26,000 Russians stuck abroad apply for social assistance

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. About 26,000 Russian nationals stuck in foreign countries over the coronavirus pandemic have applied for being evacuated to Russian or receiving social assistance, Russian Minister of Digital Development and Communications Maksut Shadayev said on Sunday.

"As many as 26,000 people have filled in a form on the state services portal for evacuation to Russia or receiving social assistance," he said in an interview with the Vecher s Vladimirom Solvovym (Evening with Vladimir Solovyov) on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the minister, the filled in forms are verified automatically. "A person fills in the data from his foreign and domestic passports, his actual address in Russia. This information is checked automatically, with a number of our agencies taking part in it," he explained.

"It seriously simplifies the process of planning evacuation and financial assistance," Shadayev added.

After Russia suspended international flights on April 4, the portal for state service posed a special form to collect data about Russian nationals willing to return home and about their situation.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the work on the organization of evacuation flights would be resumed on Monday, April 6.