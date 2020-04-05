Diplomats thank Russians for helping compatriots who are unable to return home

TASS, April 5. Russia’s Consulate General in New York has thanked fellow countrymen living in the United States and the non-governmental organizations that provided assistance to Russian citizens who are unable to return home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"Russia’s Consulate General in New York extends its sincere gratitude to concerned compatriots living in the United States and non-governmental organizations that, at this difficult time for all of us, have provided and continue to provide assistance, including shelter, to Russian citizens who found themselves in a difficult situation in New York," the statement reads.

The Russian Consulate General noted that it would push ahead with its efforts to ensure the speedy return of Russian citizens who had to remain in the United States after flights to evacuate compatriots to Russia had been suspended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

About 250 Russians were expected to return from New York to Moscow on April 3. According to Russia’s coronavirus crisis center, international flights used to evacuate Russian citizens from other countries were suspended on April 4. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the ministry has already received the funds earmarked by the government to help Russians abroad who are unable to return to their home country and need financial assistance.

