Belarus reports 440 coronavirus cases

MINSK, April 4. /TASS/. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus have jumped to 440 from 351, while five people have died from the disease, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"As of April 4, 394 people are treated for coronavirus in hospitals," the statement said. "After receiving treatment, 41 people have recovered, but five patients died as their multiple chronic diseases were aggravated by the coronavirus infection."

The Health Ministry added that some patients show mild or moderate symptoms.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.