Most coronavirus cases in Russia local transmissions - deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Most coronavirus patients in Russia contracted the virus inside the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told reporters on Saturday.

"Of the total number of cases confirmed in the territory of the Russian Federation, 808 are imported cases, 2,854 cases are those who came into contact with arriving people and 487 is the number we are looking into to define as either imported or transmitted locally [cases]," Golikova said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 4,731 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 333 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow handles the bulk of the cases (3,357). The country’s latest data indicates 43 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.