Coronavirus confirmed among 235 children in Russia

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. As many as 235 children have contracted the novel coronavirus in Russia, but none of them is seriously ill, Russian chief sanitary doctor, Anna Popova told reporters on Saturday.

"To date, 235 cases have been confirmed in the Russian Federation. Of those, 17 suffer from pneumonia. Luckily, there are no ‘critically ill’ children among them, but we register that 41 minors have developed mild and moderate symptoms of the acute respiratory viral disease," Popova said.

She added that Russia carries out about 34,000-37,000 coronavirus tests per day, and the country will be increasing this amount.