Kuwait records first coronavirus death - agency

TASS, April 4. Kuwait has recorded its first coronavirus death, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Saturday, citing a Health Ministry official.

According to the ministry, as many as 479 coronavirus cases have been identified in the country.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 58,000 deaths have been reported.