Over 205,000 people remain under medical observation in Russia over COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Over 205,600 people remain under medical observation in Russia over coronavirus concerns, the national consumer watchdog said in a statement on Saturday.

"A total of 389,235 people have undergone medical observation since the beginning of 2020. As many as 205,612 people remained under observation as of April 3," the statement reads.

Over 64,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in Russia in the past 24 hours, the government’s Communications Center said in a report on coronavirus response efforts.

"As many as 64,500 coronavirus tests were conducted in Russia in the past 24 hours (on April 3)," the report reads. A total of 639,600 tests have been carried out in the country.

So far, a total of 4,731 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 333 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 43 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.