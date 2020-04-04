Russian consumer watchdog’s chief points to positive coronavirus trend

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. There is a positive trend as far as the coronavirus situation in Russia is concerned, head of the national consumer watchdog Anna Popova said in Nailya Asker-Zade’s documentary dubbed Dangerous Virus, which was aired on Rossiya-1.

"We drew up several scenarios, including the best-case and the worst-case ones. Today, we can see a positive trend emerging, mostly because Russia took all necessary measures in the past two months. So we had two months to prepare, and we continue doing it," she said.

So far, a total of 4,731 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 333 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 43 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.