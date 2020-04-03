Putin’s approval, trust ratings rise after his address to nation over COVID-19

"On April 2, 2020, Vladimir Putin again addressed the people of Russia due to the situation around the coronavirus pandemic. The president’s approval rating got higher on that day in contrast to last week’s level, amounting to 72%. The trust rating has also grown to 74%," the publication says.

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trust and approval ratings have grown to 74% to 72% respectively following his second address to the nation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, as follows from opinion polls carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center and posted on its site on Friday.

On March 23-29, Putin’s approval rating was at 65.7%. Asked directly about trust towards the current head of state 71.1% of the respondents said "yes."

The survey was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center with 1,600 Russians aged 18 and above interviewed over the phone. The margin of error does not exceed 1% with a probability of 95%.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the non-working period would be extended until April 30. However, it could be shortened once the coronavirus threat eases, the president said in his second in recent days address to the nation. According to the president, the virus peak has not been yet passed, neither in the world nor in Russia, and the outbreak in Moscow cannot be contained despite the authorities’ efforts. Putin branded the current developments a "looming epidemic."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 281 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 34 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.