Four coronavirus patients in Moscow region in critical condition

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Four coronavirus patents in the Moscow region are in critical condition, Moscow region’s governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Friday.

"By now, we have organized about 1,400 hospital beds. Only 83 of them are occupied and only four patients are in serious condition. The situation is literally under control," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Serious measures have been taken to ensure the observance of the self-isolation regime, so that these beds remained empty. I wish they were this way further on," he said.