Four coronavirus patients in Moscow region in critical condition

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Four coronavirus patents in the Moscow region are in critical condition, Moscow region’s governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Friday.
"By now, we have organized about 1,400 hospital beds. Only 83 of them are occupied and only four patients are in serious condition. The situation is literally under control," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.
"Serious measures have been taken to ensure the observance of the self-isolation regime, so that these beds remained empty. I wish they were this way further on," he said.
According to the latest update from the coronavirus response headquarters, as many as 34 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Moscow region in the past day, with overall number of coronavirus patients reaching 211. Seventeen have been released from hospitals upon recovery.
As of April 3, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 282 patients have recovered. According to data as of 10:30 Moscow time, thirty-four patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (2,923). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.