MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. About 3 million Muscovites continue to go to work, another 2 million work from home, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Russia’s Channel One on Friday.

"We see a sufficient balance. We have about 3 million people in their workplaces. Government bodies, the housing and utilities sector, healthcare organizations, the law enforcement agencies and backbone enterprises continue to work," he said.