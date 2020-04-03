China's Hainan to conduct healthcare reform

HAIKOU, April 3. /TASS/. In 2020, China's Hainan Province will take a number of measures to reform healthcare sector, diversify and simplify the system of medical services, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the government program, which will apply to all groups of population, the authorities intend to noticeably speed up and facilitate the procedures for making appointments and examinations with the medics in the coming months. The authorities use insurance and specialized funds to facilitate consumer access to affordable, not overpriced drugs on the market. The changes will extend both to the treatment process and to medical insurance, to the system of providing residents with a wide range of pharmaceutical products.

The development of a system for the provision of family doctor services will be one of the key points on the list. The government intends to devote particular attention to simplifying the mechanism of drug procurement and provoding mutual settlement when they are delivered to the market.

"This year we will oversee the process of regulating activities related to the provision of services to the population by medical institutions. [New] control methods will be drafted, steps will be taken to rationalize and reduce the cost of treatment, to improve its quality and effectiveness," said the head of the department of structural reforms of Hainan's healthcare committee Wei Maogo.

According to the official, due to the program the island administration is working on, with medical tourism being also actively developed, the necessary conditions will be created for the sustainable growth of the entire industry. According to the healthcare official, the local administration plans to provide operational support to set up a reliable base for the treatment of all complex diseases in the province.

According to plan, the authorities plan to allocate 1.54 billion yuan (about $ 217 million) to the re-equipment and improvement of about 1,200 hospitals in the region this year. Particular attention is planned to be paid to the reform of the remuneration sphere of local medical personnel.