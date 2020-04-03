{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

China's Hainan to conduct healthcare reform

Family doctor is one of the services on the list, according to news outlets

HAIKOU, April 3. /TASS/. In 2020, China's Hainan Province will take a number of measures to reform healthcare sector, diversify and simplify the system of medical services, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the government program, which will apply to all groups of population, the authorities intend to noticeably speed up and facilitate the procedures for making appointments and examinations with the medics in the coming months. The authorities use insurance and specialized funds to facilitate consumer access to affordable, not overpriced drugs on the market. The changes will extend both to the treatment process and to medical insurance, to the system of providing residents with a wide range of pharmaceutical products.

The development of a system for the provision of family doctor services will be one of the key points on the list. The government intends to devote particular attention to simplifying the mechanism of drug procurement and provoding mutual settlement when they are delivered to the market.

"This year we will oversee the process of regulating activities related to the provision of services to the population by medical institutions. [New] control methods will be drafted, steps will be taken to rationalize and reduce the cost of treatment, to improve its quality and effectiveness," said the head of the department of structural reforms of Hainan's healthcare committee Wei Maogo. 

According to the official, due to the program the island administration is working on, with medical tourism being also actively developed, the necessary conditions will be created for the sustainable growth of the entire industry. According to the healthcare official, the local administration plans to provide operational support to set up a reliable base for the treatment of all complex diseases in the province.

According to plan, the authorities plan to allocate 1.54 billion yuan (about $ 217 million) to the re-equipment and improvement of about 1,200 hospitals in the region this year. Particular attention is planned to be paid to the reform of the remuneration sphere of local medical personnel.

Tags
Hainan
Head of Russian division of Aum Shinrikyo terror group to face court
According to the investigation, between 2010 and 2018, Mikhail Ustyantsev chaired the Russia division of the Aum Shinrikyo terror group
Read more
Putin's second address to the nation on coronavirus pandemic
The president prolonged paid non-working days for Russians until April 30
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
West opposes Russia’s proposal in UN General Assembly to reject sanctions
Earlier the UN General Assembly passed an alternative and wider draft declaration on solidarity in countering COVID-19 pandemic, which ignored the UN Secretary General’s urge to lift sanctions
Read more
US and Russia will continue providing assistance to each other — spokesperson
Spokesperson for the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus said that "the United States is committed to the global fight against COVID-19"
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
No talks yet of new deal to replace OPEC+ to stabilize oil market — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the situation in the energy markets, including the oil market, was discussed during a recent telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Read more
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Read more
Russian Railways withdraws from projects in Iran
The company has stopped work on electrification of the Garmsar - Inche Burun line and closes a branch in Tehran, it informed
Read more
Moscow’s facial recognition cameras not fooled by masks, helmets, handkerchiefs — expert
It was reported earlier that Moscow city lawmakers had put forward a proposal to use the current CCTV cameras for identifying violators of the mandatory coronavirus quarantine
Read more
OPEC+ talks may be held next week, source says
Earlier, Saudi Arabia called on to urgently convene a meeting of OPEC+ countries
Read more
US secretary of energy holds telephone talks with Russian energy minister
The US Department of Energy said that "Secretary Brouillette and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak had a productive discussion on the current volatility in global oil markets"
Read more
Oil producers, consumers should find solutions to soften situation, says Putin
The oil price drop and the coronavirus pandemic impact became "a double blow" for the national economy, the President said
Read more
Terrorists open fire on Syria’s Saraqib, Harab al-Sheikh — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that Russian and Turkish forces conducted joint patrols in the Aleppo region
Read more
Russia's Rosneft stops operations in Venezuela
Russia’s government acquires assets of company in this country
Read more
Saudi Arabia calls to urgently discuss oil market situation
The Kingdom calls for an urgent meeting for OPEC+ group and other countries, with aim of reaching a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets
Read more
Top brass slams La Stampa’s claims about Russian mission in Italy as propaganda
The spokesman points out that the newspaper hides behind the ideals of freedom of speech and pluralism to juggle with the cheapest Russophobic fakes of the Cold War era, relying on anonymous "high-ranking" sources
Read more
Press review: WHO commends Russia’s COVID-19 fight and Saudis seek to end Yemen war
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 1
Read more
Russian scientists ready to develop coronavirus cure from survivors’ blood in 30 days
Some 500 ml of coronavirus survivor’s blood plasma is needed to make a cure
Read more
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Read more
Brent up in price by more than 46%
The price of WTI oil is growing by 24.8% - up to $ 25.67 per barrel.
Read more
Construction of two Russian amphibious assault ships behind schedule
The delay is due to the the designer’s failure to timely provide the working design documentation, according to the TASS source
Read more
Russian plane with medical aid for US lands in New York
A well-informed source told TASS that the aircraft could be unloaded starting at 5:00pm
Read more
UK company behind La Stampa’s article claiming Russian aid to Italy useless — diplomat
The diplomat stressed that separate dealers are trying to use Italy’s tragedy for their own benefit
Read more
More than 20% of coronavirus cases in Russia asymptomatic, says official
Some 14% are in critical condition and show signs of pneumonia
Read more
Two Russian Navy ships make call at South Africa’s Cape Town
A coronavirus quarantine, which is in effect in Cape Town and on the entire territory of the Republic of South Africa, stalled the ceremony to welcome the Russian ships by representatives of the South African Army, the Mayor’s Office and the public
Read more
Russia sends plane with medical equipment to US — Trump
The US has more than 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 2,900 deaths
Read more
Russia slams NATO approaches during pandemic as counter-productive to unifying agenda
The reaction from the Foreign Ministry came in the wake of North Macedonia’s accession to NATO
Read more
Russia to buy 1,200 more ambulances
So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 4,100
A total of 34 people have died
Read more
Northern Fleet cutting-edge frigate sails to shipyard in Russia’s northwest for upgrade
A source in the domestic defense industry earlier told TASS that Russia’s latest Tsirkon hypersonic missile would be test-launched several times from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in 2020
Read more
Russia’s consumer watchdog says 166,600 are under medical monitoring due to coronavirus
It is also highlighted that as of Thursday, the watchdog’s laboratories carried out 223,509 coronavirus tests
Read more
Ill-wishers would prefer coronavirus disaster in Russia, says ambassador to US
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the coronavirus pandemic can only be countered by joining efforts
Read more
Russia calls on Baku, Yerevan to refrain from using force
On March 30, Armenia and Azerbaijan reported armed clashes on the border near the Voskevan settlement, which led to casualties
Read more
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigates sink enemy submarine in Mediterranean drills
The crew of a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense force provided support from the air, the Fleet’s press office reported
Read more
Russian plane with medical equipment departs for US
A spokesperson for the US Administration told TASS that the US authorities are expecting the Russian plane to arrive on Wednesday
Read more
Putin to deliver new address to the nation on Thursday
It can be expected starting from 16:00 Moscow Time
Read more
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases top 3,500
The death toll has risen to 30
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 2,700, death toll hits 24
24 people have died over the entire period
Read more
Kremlin denies Putin’s recent phone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
The spokesman did not give any assumptions why Trump had mentioned a conversation between Putin and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Read more
Russia hopes for joint work with US in fight against pandemic, thanks China for its cargo
The diplomat recalled the US Department of State’s statement regarding the importance of joint efforts to fight against the coronavirus
Read more
Venezuelan officials reject US initiative on transitional government
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that Venezuela "will never agree to any type of external governance by a foreign government"
Read more
Russians to be fined up to $3,800 for breaking coronavirus quarantine
These fines are outlined in the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses approved by the State Duma on Tuesday
Read more
Russian antiviral drug being tested in China as treatment for new coronavirus
The drug can be used as a treatment for 15 types of flu
Read more
Russian envoy to US slams criticism of Russia's aid to Italy as cynical
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russian military doctors in Italy are fighting against the global threat of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russia may send plane with medical equipment to US by end of day
The assistance was agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Monday
Read more
Russia not holding dialogue on oil issues with Saudi Arabia, says Kremlin
Meanwhile the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the relationship between the two countries are "at a fairly high level"
Read more
Press review: China’s economy on the rebound and Russia may pass virus peak in ten days
Top stories in the Russian press on April 2
Read more
Press review: Russian coal immune to coronavirus and Houthis flex muscles against Saudis
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 31
Read more