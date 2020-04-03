Around 850,000 people left Moscow last weekend

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Around 850,000 Muscovites left the city last weekend before the partial lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow’s road traffic agency provided the data on Friday.

Earlier, the traffic agency reported that the number of cars and pedestrians on the roads and paths of the city had dropped dramatically since the self-isolation measures came into effect on March 30. For instance, in the morning of April 2, Moscow’s roads were 86% freer than three weeks ago. In comparison with the same period, the Moscow metro was 84% emptier, buses and trams were 74% more available, while taxi and carsharing services were 63% less used. Amid these developments, Moscow’s traffic lights will be adjusted to change less.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 281 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 34 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.