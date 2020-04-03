Number of people in Moscow who recovered from coronavirus reaches 168

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Another 28 people have recovered from coronavirus in Moscow, the total number of patients who have recovered has reached 168, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"The number of people in Moscow who have recovered after the coronavirus infection treatment continues to grow. Another 28 patients have been discharged from Moscow’s hospitals after recovering over the past 24 hours. A total of 168 people in Moscow have recovered," she said.

Thursday’s reports said that 140 patients have recovered in Moscow.