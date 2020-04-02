Moscow authorities, business set up task force to hammer out anti-crisis measures

MOSCOW, April 2./TASS/. A working group to hammer out anti-crisis measures to support Moscow’s business amid the coronavirus pandemic will begin its work next Monday, the head of the city’s department for entrepreneurship and innovation development, Alexei Fursin, told a round table with representatives from the business community and field-specific associations to discuss new measures of support for business.

The move was initiated by the Moscow regional branch of Business Russia. It will be set up at the department for entrepreneurship jointly with representatives from the business community and business associations.

On March 24, the Moscow government announced certain measures to support the small and medium-sized business hit by the coronavirus pandemic.