Forecasts when Russia passes pandemic’s peak are rough — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The estimates when Russia will pass the peak of the coronavirus pandemic are only rough and depend on how effective the measures taken to prevent the infection spread are, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In this case, any forecast can only be rough," he said. "Overall, it all depends on the efficiency of the measures taken, particularly the self-isolation steps."

He also added that different estimates are out there but refused to name any of them.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 938,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 47,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 195,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 3,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 235 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 30 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.