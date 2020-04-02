Hainan authorities report first coronavirus cases without symptoms

HAIKOU, April 2. /TASS/. Hainan's Health and Hygiene Committee on Thursday registered the first four cases of asymptomatic infection with novel coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the authorities.

The statement specifies that all those infected without symptoms arrived from abroad and are quarantined under the supervision of doctors. In addition, 114 people are kept in isolation - as a rule, those who came from other regions or from abroad. They are in normal condition and have no signs of infection.

Since March 16, the Hainan authorities have imposed a two-week quarantine for all overseas arrivals. According to the decree of the provincial headquarters for the prevention and control of the spread of the novel coronavirus, all arrivals will be quarantined in specially designated places in Haikou, Sanya and Qionghai. On the entire island, there is minimal risk of pneumonia, however, due to the rapid increase in the number of people infected in the world, authorities continue to maintain tough health care control.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 900,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 45,000 deaths have been reported.