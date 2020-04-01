Moscow government to specify measures against those violating self-isolation regime

On April 1, the Moscow State Duma has approved a law establishing administrative liability for citizens required to adhere to the self-isolation regime at home or at a hospital.

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The Moscow government will specify the measures taken against Moscow citizens violating the self-isolation regime, Moscow State Duma Chairman Alexey Shaposhnikov informed reporters on Wednesday.

"Currently, we are developing an act by the Moscow government, which will describe the technology used to obtain a permit for the citizens’ movement for their basic needs. For example, if a person is healthy and goes to a nearby shop, they won’t be punished. If a person is sick and leaves somewhere in a car, they will be fined," Shaposhnikov said in response to a question by TASS.

Moscow has reported 1,880 cases of COVID-19 as of April 1.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported.