Four staff of Russia’s space corporation diagnosed with coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Four personnel of Roscosmos enterprises have contracted the coronavirus, the Russian state corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the state corporation, three more personnel tested negative for the coronavirus. A total of 200,000 staff are currently working at Roscosmos enterprises.

In order to prevent the coronavirus spread, all personnel, except for those working at the enterprises of Russia’s rocket and space sector with continuous production cycle, are staying at home now, the state corporation informed.

Besides, coronavirus preventive measures are underway in the Star City outside Moscow, the spaceports of Vostochny in Russia's Far East and Baikonur in Kazakhstan. The works have been carried out there to disinfect roads in the neighborhoods, parks, markets, squares, kindergartens, schools and hospitals.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.