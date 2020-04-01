Over 60,000 IT crimes committed in Russia in two months - Internal Affairs Ministry

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Police reports more than 60,000 IT crimes in January-February this year in Russia, press center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs told TASS.

"In January - February 2020, more than 60,000 crimes committed using information and telecommunication technologies or in the field of computer information were recorded. Almost all of these crimes (98.6%) are detected by the internal affairs agencies. A significant part of these crimes was committed through theft or fraud," the report said.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said in late February that the share of cybercrimes in Russia reached nearly 15% in 2019 and it continues to rise. "Special attention was paid to detecting, solving and investigating crimes committed with the use of IT technologies. The rise of criminal activity of this kind has affected the dynamic and the structure of crime overall. The share [of cybercrimes] has reached 15% and continues to grow," Kolokoltsev said.

He noted that the issue is relevant for the majority of the world’s developed countries: according to the UN, in recent years, it has gone global due to digitalization of all spheres of human activity.