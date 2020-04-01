Сoronavirus spreads among inmates of Russian pilot Yaroshenko’s jail

"All blocks have been isolated. <…> Prisoners are not allowed to go outside or to visit the cafeteria. The food from the cafeteria is delivered to their blocks, and they eat it there," she informed.

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 1. /TASS/. Prisoners serving their sentence at a US jail in Danbury, Connecticut, where Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko is being held, are not allowed to leave their blocks due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the correctional facility, Yaroshenko’s wife Viktoria informed TASS on Wednesday.

According to Konstantin Yaroshenko, the virus is spreading across the jail, despite the fact that all blocks are isolated from each other. According to the Russian national, there are nine infected prisoners who had been isolated in a separate building. "Three people have been transferred from Kostya’s [Konstantin Yaroshenko’s] block," the pilot’s wife said.

Earlier, two cases of the novel coronavirus were reported at Yaroshenko’s prison. His defense plans to make an appeal for his release due to the situation with the COVID-19 epidemic.

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in the United States on September 7, 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He pled not guilty and described his arrest as a provocation and the whole case as a frame-up. Yaroshenko was brought to the United States from Liberia, where he was arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration allegedly exposed Yaroshenko’s criminal intent to transport a large batch of cocaine.

The Russian authorities and the pilot’s family in Rostov-on-Don have repeatedly pled for Yaroshenko’s handover to Russia.