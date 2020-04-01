Nearly 550 Moscow coronavirus patients receive treatment at home

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Some 550 coronavirus patients in Moscow are receiving treatment at home, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told reporters on Wednesday, noting that this regime has been extended until April 6.

"Most patients confirmed with the coronavirus have mild symptoms of the disease. There is no sense in sending these people to hospitals and that’s why Moscow has organized home treatment for these patients. A decision has been made on extending this regime until April 6. At the moment some 550 people are receiving treatment at home," Rakova said.

The home treatment regime for coronavirus patients with mild symptoms was introduced on March 23. The patients are examined by doctors, who decide whether they should stay at home. These individuals must not leave home and their photos will be uploaded to a video surveillance database. In case patients fail to comply with the quarantine rules, they will be hospitalized and continue treatment in a clinic.

According to the latest data, some 1,880 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow, 115 people have been discharged and 16 others have died.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.