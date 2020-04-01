Second patient with coronavirus dies in Moscow region

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. A resident of the Moscow region diagnosed with the coronavirus has died in the hospital, taking the regional death toll to two, the Moscow region’s coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

"The second resident of the Moscow region who died of the coronavirus was a man of 59. He was taken to the hospital with the coronavirus and double pneumonia. At the same time, he had chronic heart, kidney and liver problems," the statement reads.

Russia has identified 2,777 coronavirus cases so far, 190 patients have recovered and 24 have died.