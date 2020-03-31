Russian Interior Ministry rolls out coronavirus memo for foreigners in seven languages

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of the Interior prepared a memo on coronavirus prevention measures for foreigners, including migrant workers, the Ministry press service announced Tuesday, adding that the memo was translated to seven languages.

"In a bid to provide wide-scale explanatory consultations to the foreign citizens on the Russian territory, including migrant workers, Russian Ministry of the Interior prepared a memo on coronavirus prevention, in which expert recommendations were translated to seven languages: Tajik, Azeri, Armenian, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Chinese and English," the message says.

The Ministry also said that the memo would be published on social media and messenger apps. Police officers are going to distribute the printed version of the memo among foreigners.

"Dissemination of the memos will positively affect pandemic awareness; the memos will reiterate personal prevention requirements, which must be complied with at this period, in an easily accessible language," the press service said, once again reminding that foreigners in Russia are allowed to extend their temporary stay permits due to the coronavirus.

The development of this memo was initiated by the Interior Ministry’s Directorate in the Irkustk Region, where some 36,000 foreign or stateless individuals are residing at the moment.