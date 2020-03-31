Authorities in Russia’s Far Eastern region impose coronavirus lockdown

"Citizens who reside or temporarily stay in the Primorsky region should not leave the places of their residence (stay)," says a document, outlining the amendments to the decree on anti-coronavirus measures.

VLADIVOSTOK, March 31. /TASS/. Authorities in the Primorsky region, in Russia’s Far East, have imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the regional government’s press service said on Tuesday.

People are allowed to leave home only in cases of urgent medical assistance or a direct threat to their life and health, if they go to and back from work, visit nearby facilities to buy goods or use services, which are not banned under the legislation. Citizens are also allowed to walk their pets at a maximum radius of 100 meters from their house and dispose waste.

The citizens in the region are required to keep the distance of at least 1.5 meters in public places. The self-isolation regime cannot be applied to medical staff and the personnel whose presence at the workplace is of critical importance. Employers should refrain from sending their staff on business trips and measure their temperature, shift them to remote work if possible and disinfect furniture and office equipment.

Earlier, the Primorsky region’s branch of Russia’s sanitary watchdog (the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing) confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the region. The citizens, who contracted the virus, had arrived from overseas. A total of four citizens have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. They have been sent to an infectious diseases hospital and their close contacts have been isolated. According to the regional authorities, some 3,000 citizens of the Primorsky region have been self-isolated over the coronavirus.

So far, Russia has reported 1,836 coronavirus cases, including 1,226 in Moscow, 9 fatalities and 66 recoveries. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.