Another 42 coronavirus patients discharged from Moscow hospitals

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The number of people recovered from the coronavirus in Moscow has grown to 70, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova announced on Tuesday.

"Another 42 patients earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The number of those recovered has reached 70 in Moscow," she said.

"We are pleased to see the number of recoveries grow. I hope that new measures will help maintain this positive trend, so the number of new cases will decline and the number of recoveries will keep growing," Rakova added.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

The WHO on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, more than 760,000 people have been infected around the world and over 37,000 have died.

Russia has identified 1,836 coronavirus cases so far. According to the coronavirus response center, nine patients have died as of noon on March 30. However, Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Vladimir region reported coronavirus deaths later.