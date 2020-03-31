Over 201,000 Russians remain under medical supervision due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. More than 201,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to coronavirus, the press service of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, reported on Tuesday.

"A total of 315,609 people were under medical supervision during the entire period of 2020, 201,623 people remain under supervision as of March 30, 2020," the press service said.

As many as 536,669 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country.

A total of 1,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia as of March 30. Most cases (1,226) have been registered in Moscow. According to the federal coronavirus crisis center, nine people have died as of 12:00 Moscow time. Later on, regional authorities reported coronavirus deaths in Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Vladimir Region. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.