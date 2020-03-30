Moscow’s coronavirus response taskforce removes info on self-isolation regime duration

Earlier in the day, it wrote on its Telegram channel that "under the decree of the Moscow mayor, the self-isolation regime is to be observed until April 14." Later, it changed the wording and said that the sel-isolation regime will stay in place for "the next several days."

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus response taskforce has officially refuted its earlier statement that the self-isolation regime in Moscow would be extended until April 14.

"Decision on possible extension of the self-isolation regime will depend on the development of the epidemiological situation. Previous information on the regime’s extension until April 14 is wrong," it said on its official Telegram channel.

It stressed that the duration of the self-isolation regime is fixed in the presidential decree. A period from March 30 to April 3 have been declared days off in Russia to keep people at their homes in abid to prevent the coronavirus spread.

On March 29, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyev issued decrees extending the high coronavirus alert regime. Thus, self-isolation requirements were extended to all people regardless of their age. People are required to stay at home and can go outside only for emergency medical assistance, to go to work, to visit a nearest food store, to dispose garbage and to walk a dog within 100 meters from the house.

As of March 30, a total of 1,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. Sixty-six patients have recovered. According to data as of 12:00 Moscow time, nine patients died. Later in the day, coronavirus-associated deaths were reported from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Vladimir region. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,226). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.