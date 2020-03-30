All Hainan medics return home from China's Hubei

HAIKOU, March 30. /TASS/. The last group of 358 medical workers from the southern Chinese province of Hainan, who assisted Hubei with a new type of outbreak, returned last weekend to Haikou after completing their mission.

In total, Hainan sent a group of 856 doctors medical personnel to the central province of Hubei, affected by the novel coronavirus the most. All of them have already left Hubei Province after a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation there.

Over the past two months, seven such groups have supported 22 hospitals in Wuhan and Jingzhou. During their work, the doctors from Hainan were able to treat more than 900 coronavirus patients, and the total number of patients who were assisted exceeded 2, 200. The first group of medical workers from Hainan was sent to Hubei province on January 27.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic.