Emergency services report bomb threat against Moscow’s Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. An anonymous bomb threat against Moscow’s Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery was sent by an anonymous person, emergency services disclosed Monday.

"An anonymous email with a bomb threat against the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery was received. The information is being checked, emergency services and K9 units work at the site," the source said, adding that the Institute was not evacuated.

A bomb scare wave descended upon Russia in November 2019. Anonymous perpetrators email bomb threats against courts, schools, shopping malls, universities, and other venues and, starting March 3, against planes. Overall, hoaxes against more than 100 flights came in. Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service reported that five foreign anonymous email services, where thousands of fake scares originated from, were blocked in Russia.