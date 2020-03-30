Coronavirus cases registered in about half of Moscow region’s municipalities

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Moscow region has risen to 119 in the past day. They have been registered in 29 out of the region’s 64 municipalities, the regional coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"By now, as many as 119 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in the Moscow region. Ten patients have been discharged from hospitals," it said. "Ten more patients - from Moscow, the city of Donetsk of the Rostov region, Vietnam, and Tatarstan - are receiving treatment in the region’s hospitals. A Venezuelan citizen who was receiving treatment in the Moscow region has been released."

Most of the coronavirus cases were registered in the Odintsovo district (16), and Ramenki district (10). Krasnogorsk and Leninsky districts have eight cases each, Istra and Mytishchi - six cases each, Reutov and Khimki - five cases each, and Balashikha, Dolgoprudny, Lobnya, Lyubertsy - five cases each.