Coronavirus patient dies in hospital in Russia’s Vladimir region

VLADIMIR, March 30. /TASS/. A patient diagnosed with the novel coronavirus has died in a hospital in Kovrov, central Russia’s Vladimir Region, a spokesperson for a local branch of Russia’s sanitary watchdog told TASS on Monday.

"He had pneumonia, but when we examined him, he was also diagnosed with the coronavirus," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing's branch in the Vladimir Region said.

The exact cause of death will be known after an autopsy. The patient was 48 years of age.

On Monday, the first two deaths from the coronavirus were reported in the Vladimir Region. According to the sanitary watchdog, a woman in Vladimir was also diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has affected over 160 countries in the world, beginning with the outbreak in central China in late December 2019. According to the latest data, more than 700,000 people have contracted the coronavirus globally and nearly 30,000 have died. Russia has registered 1,836 coronavirus cases, including 1,226 in Moscow.