Some 737,000 Russians who came from abroad stay in controlled isolation

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Some 737,000 Russian nationals remain under controlled house isolation, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing head Anna Popova said Monday during the coronavirus prevention coordination council meeting.

"At the same time, we, together with the law enforcement agencies, manage to take up to 82% of incoming citizens under control within two days after their arrival," Popova said, adding that almost 100% is put under control within three days.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. A total of 160 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, over 730,000 people have contracted the virus, and more than 34,500 have died.

Russia reports over 1,800 coronavirus cases, 9 fatalities and 66 recoveries.